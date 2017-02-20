Russian runner Alexandra Fedoriva returns her 2008 Beijing Olympics gold

Russian track and field athletes must return a total of 23 Olympic medals following a series of retests of their doping samples collected at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games. Source: AP

Russian track and field athlete Alexandra Fedoriva has returned the gold medal she won in the 4x100 meters relay at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, the anti-doping coordinator of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) told TASS on Feb. 20.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated last August that following doping samples’ retests, the Russian team was stripped of its 2008 Olympics gold in women’s 4x100 meters relay since one in the quartet of Russian runners, namely Yulia Chermoshanskaya, tested positive for banned substances. Yulia Gushchina and Yevgeniya Polyakova were the other two athletes of the quartet.

The coordinator, Yelena Ikonnikova, also said that another Russian athlete, Natalia Antyukh, is going to return her 2012 Olympics silver, won in the 4x100 meters relay.

Late in January, the International Olympic Committee ruled to withdraw Russia’s silver medal in the women’s 4x400m relay event at the 2012 Olympics in London after athlete Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for doping. Other Russian athletes who took part in the relay event are Yulia Gushchina, Tatiana Firova, Natalia Antyukh, Anastasia Kapachinskaya and Natalia Nazarova.

The ARAF announced in its statement earlier that all Russian track and field athletes, who failed to return medals as it was required earlier by the IOC based on their disqualifications, would not be listed in the national team.

The Russian athletics federation added that Russian track and field athletes must return a total of 23 Olympic medals following a series of retests of their doping samples collected at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games.

