Russia’s Dmitriev takes gold in sprint at 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Cup

Russia’s Denis Dmitriev raced to gold on Feb. 19 winning in track competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup series stage in Colombia’s Cali.

The Russian cyclist was stronger in both runs than Germany’s Max Niederlag, who won the silver medal.

Dmitriev’s compatriot Pavel Yakushevskiy raced to bronze on Feb. 19 in the Colombian southwestern city of Cali. Dmitriev, 30, is the 2016 Olympic bronze winner in cycling track sprint as well as the two-time silver medalist and a bronze medalist of the World Championships.

Source: TASS