Honda to recall over 135,000 cars in Russia due to airbag problem

OOO Honda Motor Rus (Russian dealer of Honda automobiles) will recall 135,170 Civic 4D, CR-V, JAZZ, FR-V and LEGEND 4D cars and 323 Acura RDX vehicles due to airbags malfunction, Russia’s Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) said on Feb. 21.

"The airbag may not activate properly in these Honda and Acura automobiles due to an error in manufacturing process," the regulator said.

Airbag gas generator will be replaced on the mentioned vehicles. All the repair work will be free of charge for owners.

Source: TASS