Turkish Onur Air to launch flights between Istanbul and Zhukovsky in May

Zhukovsky International Airport was opened in the spring of 2016. Source: Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

The Turkish airline Onur Air plans to launch flights between Istanbul and Zhukovsky on May 2, first deputy director of Ramport Aero, the managing company of Zhukovsky Airport, Evgeny Solodilin told TASS.

"The Turkish low-coster Onur Air will launch flights to Zhukovsky on May 2. Yesterday the company started (ticket) sales. One of Turkey’s biggest air carriers will now perform flights from our airport," he said, adding that so far "the plan is to perform flights between Istanbul and Zhukovsky only."

The three-weekly flight route will operate with Airbus A320 aircraft. Zhukovsky international airport was officially opened in the spring of 2016. UVT-Aero airline performed the first flight from the airport to Kazan on November 1, 2016.

Zhukovsky Airport is operated by Ramport Aero (75 percent is held by Lithuania’s Avia Solutions Group, 25 percent is controlled by Russia’s state corporation Rostec).