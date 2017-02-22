Russia Beyond The Headlines

Kremlin denies commissioning dossier on Trump’s psychological makeup

February 22, 2017 TASS
Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov
Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. Source: ZUMA Press/Global Look Press

The Kremlin never commissioned any dossiers on the psychological makeup of U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Kremlin did not order a psychological portrait of Trump," Peskov said.

NBC News earlier reported that "a dossier on Donald Trump’s psychological makeup is being prepared for Russian President Vladimir Putin."

The TV channel also said, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Fedorov, that "the file is being compiled by retired diplomats and some of Putin's staff."

Source: TASS

Read more: Why does Putin need a psychological dossier on Trump?

Multimedia

Ракета «Союз-У»

Soyuz-U final blast-off caught on video

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook