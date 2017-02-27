Bandy Federation cancels match results after two teams score 20 own-goals

The Russian Bandy Federation has decided to cancel the result of Feb. 25 bizarre game when two clubs put the ball into their own nets 20 times, its press service said on Feb. 27.

The Russian Super League match in the northern city of Arkhangelsk ended in an 11-9 win for Baikal-Energiya against Irkutsk’s local club, Vodnik. All 20 goals in this game were scored in their own nets, not their opponent’s. The clubs will have to replay the game on March 3 at a neutral stadium in the Moscow Region, the federation said. Russian Bandy Federation head Boris Skrynnik told TASS that both clubs are facing disciplinary action.

"On the one hand, this is provocation, on the other hand - mere stupidity. We will take very tough measures," he warned. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov compared Sunday’s game to "a circus" performance.

"At some moment the players forgot they were playing for spectators, for their fans," the minister told TASS.