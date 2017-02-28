Erdogan’s aide: Russia-Turkey free trade zone agreement is 'matter of time'

The agreement on free trade zone between Russia and Turkey will be signed as soon as the parties iron out all the details and formalities. Source: Kommersant

The agreement on free trade zone between Russia and Turkey will be signed as soon as the parties iron out all the details and formalities, aide of the Turkish President Ilnut Cevik said in an interview with Rossya 24 TV channel.

"We are working on the details, nothing is interfering the process to the benefit of both sides. This is the matter of time to do this, that cannot be done within one night. There are no any political or economic interfering issues at all," he said.

According to Cevik, there are not any political and economic obstacles to signing of the agreement, everything depends on the willingness of both parties to develop cooperation.

Both President Putin and President Erdogan want to sign this agreement, because it is profitable, and the countries and their citizens need only to wait a little, Cevik said.

As it was earlier reported, at a meeting in September 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the free trade zone agreement.

Source: TASS

