Gazprom plans to construct more than 600 km of Power of Siberia in 2017

February 28, 2017 TASS
The gas deliveries to China may start in 2021. Source: AP

As of Jan. 1, 2017, Gazprom completed almost 700 km of Power of Siberia gas pipeline for gas supplies to China. More than 600 km of the pipeline is planned for construction in 2017, according to Member of Gazprom Management Committee Oleg Aksyutin.

"As of Jan. 1, nearly 700 km was welded, 490 km was laid. In 2017 more than 600 km is planned for construction," Aksyutin said.

Currently, Gazprom is building the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, which will pump natural gas from the giant Chayanda oil and gas condensate deposit in Yakutia and the Kovykta gas condensate field in the Irkutsk Region (Eastern Siberia) to deliver gas to the domestic market (via Khabarovsk to Vladivostok) and further on for exports to China. The pipe's section aimed for China will be built near Blagoveshchensk.

The eastern route stipulates the supply of 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China annually within 30 years.

On June 25, 2016, Gazprom and CNPC signed a memorandum of understanding on gas storage and power generation in China. The supplies will start in 4 to 6 years after the contract’s entry into effect. 

Source: TASS

