Russia becomes world’s biggest beet sugar producer - minister

Russia has become the world’s biggest producer of beet sugar outpacing France, the United States and Germany, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said at the government meeting on March 2.

"(Russia) has become the world’s top beet sugar producer ahead of France, the United States and Germany in this area" due to a record sugar beet harvest of more than 48 million tons last year, he said.

According to the Ministry’s data, the country's sugar production totals 6 million tons, compared with 5 million tons produced by France, 4.8 million tons - by the United States and 4.5 million tons - by Germany. Tkachev said that almost 100,000 tons of sugar have been exported since the beginning of this season (August 1), a ten-fold increase compared with the full previous season (2015-2016).

"We estimate export potential at more than 200,000 tons of sugar," the Minister added.

Source: TASS

