Missing Russian diver in Thailand rescued after spending day in open sea

Dmitry Somov, a Russian national who went missing in the open sea while snorkeling in southern Thailand, has been found alive on March 3, head of the Russian embassy’s consular department in Thailand, Vladimir Sosnov, told TASS.

According to Sosnov, the incident involving a group of Russian tourists occurred on March 2 at the Andaman Sea near the Racha Noi Island.

"Four Russian men were snorkeling when suddenly a strong undercurrent tore them away from each other and swept them off in different directions," the diplomat explained. He added that three tourists had made it to the surface and waited for help to arrive.

"They took off their heavy equipment, cut off the buoy and made contact with people in boats nearby," Sosnov said.

However, the fate of the fourth tourist, 49-year-old Dmitry Somov, remained unknown. Local marine police and the military launched a search operation to find him. "This morning, a fisherman picked Somov up at sea. The Russian embassy thanked all those who took part in the search operation and helped save the life of our fellow citizen," the consular official added.