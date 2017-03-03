More than 160 families to be resettled from Taimyr in 2017

More than 160 families will be resettled during 2017 from Taimur - the northernmost district in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, to regions with better climate conditions, Taimyr’s Acting Head Vladimir Shishov told TASS on March 3.

"In 2017, we plan to resettle more than 160 families," he said. "As of Jan. 1, on the list for resettlement from the Extreme North we have 1,890 families, or 3,549 people." Between 1998 and 2016, more than 1,200 families, or about 5,000 people, were resettled from Taimyr, he added.

In 2011, Russia’s Ministry of Regional Development, the government of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, administration of Norilsk and the Norilsk Nickel Company signed an agreement on support for resettlement of people from Norilsk and Dudinka (center of Taimyr).

15-years' working experience in the North is a requirement for the right to enjoying the program’s conditions. Most families chose districts of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Moscow, Leningrad and Krasnodar regions.