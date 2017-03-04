NATO and Russia need dialogue to ensure security in Europe - NATO official

"You know the position of the NATO allies that's clear and that's not going to change. But we need to talk about it." Source: EPA / Vostock-photo

NATO and Russia need to continue dialogue in the interests of security in Europe, Jamie Shea, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges, told TASS on March 3.

"The important thing is that we talk to each other. We continue the dialog, and the NATO-Russia Council is meeting. There were three meetings last year and I think there will be a meeting again in the near future," he said.

"First of all, we are talking to each other and we are sitting down and we are expressing our respective points of view with Alexander Groshko, Russian envoy to NATO. The second thing is clearly that we have to focus on the key issues in European security at the moment - the situation in Ukraine that's very important," he noted.

"You know the position of the NATO allies that's clear and that's not going to change. But we need to talk about it."

Jamie Shea took part in a conference of Austria’s chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.

The Russian-NATO Council held three meetings in 2016. The latest one was held in December. The Russian foreign ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russia is ready for dialogue with the alliance, including in the military sphere, on an equal basis.