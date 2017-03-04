Official: Plan for security at Egypt's airports fulfilled by more than 90%

Tourists look out at a Russian plane on the tarmac of the airport in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Nov. 6, 2015. Source: AFP / East News

The plan for security measures at the Egyptian airports has been fulfilled by more than 90 percent, and four positions are still to be accomplished, speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house Valentina Matviyenko said on March 4 after talks with speaker of Egypt's parliament Ali abdel Aal.

Russian and Egyptian aviation authorities "have made colossal work" to implement the joint plan for security at Egypt's airports, she said.

"I can say, this plan has been fulfilled by more than 90 percent, and only four items of this big plan are not fulfilled fully yet."

Source: TASS