Russia interested in Mir payment system operation abroad

Russia is interested in operation of the Mir national payment system abroad, primarily in the countries, tourist destinations for Russians, Speaker of the Federation Council (Russian parliament’s upper house) Valentina Matviyenko told reporters at a briefing following her visit to Egypt.

"We are keen on Mir to spread as far as possible, alleviating payments for our fellow countrypeople. That is why, such counties as Egypt, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are implied here since many Russian nationals visit them on holiday," Matviyenko said, expressing hope that the Mir banking cards would be used around the world. The counties "motivated to attract in more Russian tourists will be interested in this payment system," Matviyenko said. "Our citizens will definitely take into consideration, while picking up tourist routes, where they can easily pay for their shopping and other expenses," she said.

Russia created the National Systems of Payment Cards on July 23, 2014 in response to the sanctions of the US. The system operates the Mir payment card. Russia’s Central Bank holds 100% of NSPC.

Source: TASS