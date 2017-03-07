Russian Navy to receive 2 frigates with antiaircraft missile system by 2020

The Russian Navy will receive two Project 22350 frigates by late 2020 that will feature a new antiaircraft missile/artillery system with several types of missiles, including a long-range air defense missile, Russia’s Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu said on March 7.

"The third thematic issue is devoted to developing an antiaircraft missile/artillery system and a long-range antiaircraft missile. By late 2020, the Navy will receive two most advanced Project 22350 frigates armed with the Kalibr and Oniks modern strike complexes," the defense minister said during a conference call.

"Air defense for these ships will be provided by a new antiaircraft missile/artillery system with several types of missiles," Shoigu said during a live broadcast of Rossiya-24 TV Channel. Over 60 launches of these missiles have been made at the naval ranges of the Baltic and Northern Fleets, and also at the Kapustin Yar training range in the Astrakhan Region in south Russia and now state trials of a promising long-range antiaircraft missile are under way, the defense minister said.

"As a whole, the implementation of these two projects will help develop weapons with unique combat capabilities. The Defense Ministry expects these weapons to be delivered to troops soon," Shoigu said.

Source: TASS

