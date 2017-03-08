Gazprom Neft to submit plans on Iranian oil fields development in April

Iran is set for holding a tender of its oil fields for international companies.

Russian oil major Gazprom Neft intends to send its plans regarding the development of two oil fields in Iran, namely Shangule and Cheshmeh-Khosh, in April and then in late July, First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company Vadim Yakovlev told journalists.

"We are sending the FDP (field development plan) in April and then the final version of it in late July," Yakovlev told journalists on the sidelines of energy conference CERAWeek-2017 in Houston, adding that the company was no longer interested in Iran’s Azar oil filed.

Iran is set for holding a tender of its oil fields for international companies in late March.

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) published a list of international companies willing to take part in the tender in early January.

A total of 29 companies entered the list, including Russia’s two oil majors Lukoil and Gazprom Neft.

The tender was initially scheduled for late January and then was rescheduled for mid-February. Neither of them took place and the next possible timeframe has been set for late March.

Source: TASS