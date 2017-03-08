Russian Railways plan to upgrade over 1,100 km of rail tracks in Cuba

Survey of Cuba’s railways by joint working group has been completed to date.

Russian Railways plan to upgrade over 1,100 km of rail tracks on three main lines in Cuba, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RZD International [subsidiary of Russian railways - TASS] Oleg Nikolayev told TASS in an interview.

"The upgrade will be implemented by segments, where certain activities are required in the first instance in order to increase the travel speed to the prescribed one. These are over 1,100 km of railways in total," Nikolayev said.

Russian Railways intend to make the contract for Cuba’s railways upgrade in November 2017, he added.

"Survey of Cuba’s railways by joint working group has been completed to date. Construction and installation work to be performed by local Cuban companies is planned to be organized within the upgrade project framework along with training of specialists," Nikolayev said.

Russian Railways are viewing an opportunity of opening its branch in Cuba, he added.

Source: TASS