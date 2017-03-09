Russia Beyond The Headlines

Former Utah governor to become U.S. ambassador to Russia

March 9, 2017 TASS

The former Utah governor John Huntsman has agreed to become U.S. ambassador to Russia, NBC television channel reported on March 8 at its Twitter page. According to the source of the channel, Huntsman "has accepted offer to be U.S. ambassador to Russia."

Last week, the former governor met with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, he also contacted aides of U.S. President Donald Trump and possibly Trump personally as well.

U.S. newspaper Politico reported on March 8 that Huntsman was offered to become U.S. ambassador to Russia and was "in the process of submitting paperwork to accept the position."

John Huntsman was the U.S. ambassador to Singapore in 1992-1993, the governor of Utah in 2005-2009. In 2009-2011, he served as U.S. Ambassador to China. During the presidential race, which ended in November 2016, Huntsman supported Trump after a series of critical speeches against him.

Source: TASS

Read more: Is the Russian ambassador a spy, as CNN claims?

Multimedia

T-80

Scorching caterpillar tracks: How to drift in a T-80 tank

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook