Former Utah governor to become U.S. ambassador to Russia

The former Utah governor John Huntsman has agreed to become U.S. ambassador to Russia, NBC television channel reported on March 8 at its Twitter page. According to the source of the channel, Huntsman "has accepted offer to be U.S. ambassador to Russia."

FULL STORY: Jon Huntsman accepts offer to be President Trump's ambassador to Russia https://t.co/1LsgHplBC9 pic.twitter.com/wn5uJfL0lW — NBC News (@NBCNews) 9 March 2017

Last week, the former governor met with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, he also contacted aides of U.S. President Donald Trump and possibly Trump personally as well.

U.S. newspaper Politico reported on March 8 that Huntsman was offered to become U.S. ambassador to Russia and was "in the process of submitting paperwork to accept the position."

John Huntsman was the U.S. ambassador to Singapore in 1992-1993, the governor of Utah in 2005-2009. In 2009-2011, he served as U.S. Ambassador to China. During the presidential race, which ended in November 2016, Huntsman supported Trump after a series of critical speeches against him.

Source: TASS