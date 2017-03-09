Peskov: Russia to welcome any U.S. ambassador who will seek to mend dialog

"We will welcome any new head of the U.S. embassy in Moscow who will display firm commitment to the idea of establishing a dialog between the two countries." Source: Dmitry Golubovich/Global Look Press

Russia will welcome the appointment of any U.S. ambassador who will be committed to the idea of establishing a dialog between the two countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the wake of media reports Utah’s former governor Jon Huntsman might become the head of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Moscow.

"We will welcome any new head of the U.S. embassy in Moscow who will display firm commitment to the idea of establishing a dialog between the two countries," Peskov said, adding that was the chief mission of any ambassador to any country.

At the same time he pointed out that the decision who will lead the U.S. embassy in Russia was entirely Washington’s internal affair.

"We have no intention to meddle in these internal affairs," Peskov said.

He recalled that no official statements regarding likely candidates for the post of the U.S. ambassador in Moscow had been made yet.

Source: TASS