Putin: Grave and especially grave crimes on decline in 2016

The number of grave and extremely serious crimes declined in Russia last year, President Vladimir Putin said on March 9.

"Focusing on the results, I will mark that in 2016 a tendency towards a decline in the number of grave and especially serious crimes persisted, and the number of road accident also dropped," he said, also noting a positive trend in preventive work with minors.

Addressing a session of the Interior Ministry Board, Putin said these figures were achieved owing to the activity of neighborhood police inspectors, officers of the criminal investigation department, road police and other units, as well as through more efficient coordinated work of the Interior Ministry with other agencies.

Source: TASS

