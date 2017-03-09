Russia’s car sales down 4.1% in February

Lada was the bestselling brand in February in Russia, followed by Kia, Renault, Hyundai and Volkswagen. Source: Alexandr Kryazhev/RIA Novosti

Sales of new passenger cars and LCVs (light commercial vehicles) in Russia decreased by 4,1 percent in February 2017 to 106,658 units, according to the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee (AEB AMC). In January-February, a total of 184,574 cars were sold, a 4.5 percent decrease year-on-year, AEB reported on March 9.

"We see a very diverse sales performance by brand this month, in aggregate not enough to generate a plus for the total market as some of the traditional volume makers contributed less than they did in the same period one year ago. The possible reasons for that are manifold but can be assumed as temporary which should improve the outlook for total market sales in the coming months," Chairman of the AEB AMC Joerg Schreiber was quoted as saying.

Lada was the bestselling brand in February in Russia, followed by Kia, Renault, Hyundai and Volkswagen, AEB said.

A total of 20,000 Lada cars were sold last month, a 5 percent increase year-on-year. Kia Rio was the bestselling model in February, followed by Lada Granta, Lada Vesta, Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen Polo.

Source: TASS