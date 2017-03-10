Putin points to effective work of Russian and Turkish military on Syria

Russia's President Vladimir Putin pointed to the trustful and effective work of the military authorities and intelligence services of Russia and Turkey on Syria.

"We are working actively on settlement of most acute crises in the world, first of all in Syria," the Russian leader said during a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 10. "I am pleased to say, nobody has expected, but at the level of military authorities, intelligence services we have a very trustful, very effective dialogue."

"We are very happy our inter-state relations are restoring rather quickly," the Russian leader said.

While speaking about cooperation in the economy, the Russian president referred to the March 9 conversation between Russian and Turkish prime ministers, during which the Dmitry Medvedev informed the counterpart on the steps Russia had undertaken to restore cooperation in the economy "in the full-format scale." Putin also stressed the continuing investment cooperation between the countries and implementation of major projects.

In his turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discusses cooperation in energy.

"As far as implementation of the Turkish Stream and Akkuyu NPP projects are concerned, cooperation returns to its previous path and is increasingly developing," Erdogan said.

Defense industry and energy are among main elements of cooperation between economies of two countries, the President of Turkey said. Bilateral interaction in these spheres and some other issues are planned for discussion during today’s talks, Erdogan added.

Source: TASS