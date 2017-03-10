29 March — 30 March
Russia lifts ban on exports of onions, broccoli and carnations from Turkey
The Russian government has lifted the ban on exports of vegetables from Turkey. Source: Reuters
The Russian government has lifted the ban on exports of onions, cauliflower, broccoli and carnations from Turkey, according to the government’s decision posted on its official website.
"Certain types of goods are excluded from the list, in particular, carnations, fresh or chopped onion and shallots, fresh or frozen cauliflower and broccoli and a number of other products," the document said.
Source: TASS