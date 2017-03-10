Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russia lifts ban on exports of onions, broccoli and carnations from Turkey

March 10, 2017 TASS
The Russian government has lifted the ban on exports of vegetables from Turkey. Source: Reuters

The Russian government has lifted the ban on exports of onions, cauliflower, broccoli and carnations from Turkey, according to the government’s decision posted on its official website.

"Certain types of goods are excluded from the list, in particular, carnations, fresh or chopped onion and shallots, fresh or frozen cauliflower and broccoli and a number of other products," the document said.

Source: TASS

