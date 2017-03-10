Turkey is interested in buying Russia’s MS-21 aircraft

The MS-21 aircraft is to replace all models of Tu-154B and Tu-154M aircraft as well as Yak-42 in Russia. Source: Grigory Sisoev / RIA Novosti

Turkey is interested in supplies of Russian aircraft MS-21, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the meeting of the Russia-Turkey top-level cooperation council.

"We are interested and it is necessary to carry out cooperation and involve Turkish manufacturers in delivery of MS-21 aircraft which is made in Russia," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader also marked close cooperation in energy sector the two countries have established. First of all it concerns the Turkish Stream pipeline project, which is already in progress.

Another important project in this sector, according to Erdogan, is the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. "We constantly monitor the development and implementation of these projects," Erdogan said.

The MS-21 aircraft has been developed on the basis of Yak-242 type by the Yakovlev Design Bureau in association with the llyushin Aviation Complex.

The MS-21 airplane has been readily embraced by the aircraft market since it meets all the requirements and can compete against similar Boeing and Airbus aircraft, outdoing them in price, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.

It is planned to build around 600 aircraft of the MS-21 family within 20 years, with an annual production rate of 30 to 36 machines.

Source: TASS