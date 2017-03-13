NATO seeks to engage in dialogue with Russia

NATO seeks to engage in meaningful dialogue with Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in his third annual report.

According to the report, "as part of an overall approach to its collective security, the Alliance seeks to improve transparency and reduce the risk of escalation by engaging in meaningful dialogue with Russia."

Stoltenberg also pointed out that in 2016, NATO continued "political dialogue with Russia, holding three meetings of the NATO-Russia Council to discuss the situation in and around Ukraine, transparency and risk reduction, and Afghanistan."

Source: TASS