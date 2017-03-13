Volkswagen to recall 43,151 Skoda cars in Russia

Volkswagen Group Rus, a Russian dealer of Skoda, will recall 43,151 Skoda Octavia, Superb, Fabia, Yeti and Rapid cars sold from 2012 to 2016 in Russia due to high pressure in the hydraulic system, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on March 13.

"The reason of recalling Skoda Octavia, Superb, Fabia, Yeti and Rapid cars with 7-speed DSG gearbox is the potential damage of pressure accumulator because of high pressure in the hydraulic system. This leads to non-tightness in the system and indicator lamp triggering," the report says.

The gearbox control unit software will be updated in vehicles subjected to recall. All repair work will be carried out free of charge for their owners.

Source: TASS

