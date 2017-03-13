WTA confirms Sharapova’s comeback at Stuttgart tournament in April

The Women Tennis Association (WTA) confirmed Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova’s right to participate in the tennis tournament in Stuttgart next month, according to a statement from the association.

The 29-year-old Sharapova has already picked up wildcards for tennis tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome, as she is making her return to the circle of the WTA following her suspension for doping rules violation.

"Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova becomes eligible to play WTA tournaments on Wednesday, April 26, following a 15-month suspension," the statement from the WTA said. "As both a former Grand Slam champion and WTA Finals winner, Sharapova may request and receive an unlimited number of wildcard nominations, including the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (in Stuttgart), where the Russian will make her return," the statement said.

"In compliance with WTA and the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme rules, Sharapova can participate in a tournament in the week that her suspension ends, providing that the first match that she is scheduled to contest takes place on or after the day on which she is eligible to return to competition," the statement added.

The tennis player has been serving a two-year suspension for the violation of anti-doping regulations since January 26 last year. However, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Oct. 4, 2016 to reduce her suspension term from 24 to 15 months.

Source: TASS

Read more: Sharapova to spend disqualification period at Harvard