The Minsk Accords have failed to be implemented to this day through Kiev’s fault, so the EU Council’s decision to prolong sanctions against Russia is regrettable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"The EU’s decision is regrettable," she said. "There has been little progress in implementing the Minsk Accords due to Kiev’s reluctance to comply with its liabilities under these agreements."

"Russia’s retaliatory stop-list remains in effect, too, but this is no choice of ours," Zakharova said.

Source: TASS