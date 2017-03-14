Russia Beyond The Headlines

Foreign Ministry: EU’s decision to prolong sanctions regrettable

March 14, 2017 TASS
Maria Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova. Source: Sergey Pyatakov/RIA Novosti

The Minsk Accords have failed to be implemented to this day through Kiev’s fault, so the EU Council’s decision to prolong sanctions against Russia is regrettable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"The EU’s decision is regrettable," she said. "There has been little progress in implementing the Minsk Accords due to Kiev’s reluctance to comply with its liabilities under these agreements."

"Russia’s retaliatory stop-list remains in effect, too, but this is no choice of ours," Zakharova said.

Source: TASS

Read more: Can the Netherlands defend its elections from Russian hackers?

Multimedia

Tim Kirby

Russia: Tips, Tricks and Travel on grocery shopping

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook