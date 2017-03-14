Kalashnikov to create 20-ton reconnaissance and attack robot

Last year Kalashnikov unveiled its first robotized system Soratnik, developed under a contract with the Defense Ministry. Source: Press Photo

Russia’s arms manufacturing concern Kalashnikov (an affiliate of Rostec) is creating a 20-ton reconnaissance and attack system, its CEO, Aleksey Krivoruchko, told TASS in an interview.

"It is true that work is in progress on this project. It will be a 20-ton reconnaissance and attack system. The vehicle is already up and running," Krivoruchko said.

Last year Kalashnikov unveiled its first robotized system Soratnik, developed under a contract with the Defense Ministry.

This tracked armored vehicle is equipped with a computer-based steering and control system, clandestine radio communication channel and observation and target-setting devices.

The machine, capable of carrying a combat module, can operate in combination with other combat robots, including Zala Aero drones.

Source: TASS

