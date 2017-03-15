EU decree to extend sanctions against Russia comes into force

The EU blacklist names 150 individuals, including Russian businessmen and officials, as well as the DNR and LNR leadership.

The EU regulation to extend by another six month the blacklist of Russian and Ukrainian nationals came into force on March 15 to expire on Sept. 15, 2017, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.

The decision is applied to legal entities and individuals whom the European Union views as responsible for destabilizing the situation in Ukraine. It will enter into force on the date following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The blacklist names 150 individuals, including Russian politicians, businessmen and law-enforcement officials, as well as the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). All individuals mentioned in the list are not allowed to enter the European Union, while their assets in European banks are to be frozen.

It also lists 37 legal entities, all of them are various military and political structures of DNR and LNR. European businesses are barred from any relations with them.

The blacklist is one of the three separate packages of EU sanctions imposed over the political crisis in Ukraine. The other two are a package of sectoral sanctions, renewed every six months, and a package of trade and visa restrictions on the residents of Crimea over its reunification with Russia, expanded on an annual basis.

Source: TASS