Kremlin spokesman says German chancellor’s visit to Moscow agreed

The date of Angela Merkel’s visit to Russia had been agreed. Source: Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow has been agreed, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS declining to announce the date of the visit.

"The visit has been agreed, the date will be announced in due time," Peskov said.

On March 9, during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Merkel would visit Moscow. Earlier on March 15, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the date of Angela Merkel’s visit to Russia had been agreed. However, he did not announce the date.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, in turn, declined to confirm the fact that the date of the visit had been agreed.