Russian Helicopters wants to offer new light helicopter to U.S. and Europe

Russian Helicopters plans to develop a new light helicopter with the weight up to two tons to be offered on the U.S. and European markets, press service of the holding said on March 15.

"This is a new market segment for Russian Helicopters holding and we therefore face several tasks. Firstly, to develop a product attractive for commercial customers and for private use. Secondly, to enter new markets for us, including in Europe and the United States, through certification of the helicopter in these countries," the press service said citing Chief Executive of the company Andrei Boginsky.

Light multirole helicopters constitute the largest segment of the global civil helicopter market and are part of the general purpose aviation, Boginsky said.

The new light multirole helicopter will be built using the coaxial rotor system. Its production is expected to start in 2020-2021. The maximum takeoff weight of the helicopter will be 1,600 kg and the flight range will be 760 km. The helicopter will be able to carry up to five individuals or 730 kg of payload. The cruising speed will be 230 km per hour and the service ceiling will be 6,100 m. The company has started work on the engineering design. An application for a type approval certificate is expected to be presented this year.

Source: TASS

