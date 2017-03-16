Russia Beyond The Headlines

Bus crash on Russia-Finland border leaves 3 killed, 27 injured

March 16, 2017 TASS

Three women were killed and 27 people injured as a tourist bus overturned in the Leningrad region near the Russian-Finnish border, a spokesman for the local emergencies services said on March 16.

"The bus en route from St. Petersburg to (Finland’s) Lahti carried 32 people, including two drivers," the spokesman said. The Emergencies Ministry sent a Ka-32 helicopter to evacuate those injured in the crash.

Twenty seven people were taken to hospital in the town of Vyborg, some 30 km away from the border.

Source: TASS

