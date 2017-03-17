Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russian planes deliver over 20 tons of UN aid to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

March 17, 2017 TASS

Russian aircraft delivered 20.6 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on March 17.

"The aid was provided by the United Nations," the center said.

The center also held a humanitarian event to supply 200 kilograms of medications to the citizens of Dahiyat al-Assad in the Damascus province.

Source: TASS

