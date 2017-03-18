Investigators initiate criminal case into murder of Roscosmos top manager

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on murder of Roscosmos' (space authority) Acting Director on control of quality and realiability Vladimir Yevdokimov, spokeswoman of the Moscow prosecution Elena Rossokhina told TASS on March 18.

"A criminal case on murder has been opened," she said.

Moscow’s prosecutors are inspecting the detention facilities to reveal those involved in the crime.

The Investigative Committee reported Yevdokimov had died in a pre-trial prison of two knife wounds in the heart.