Monument to victims of Flydubai plane crash unveiled in Russia’s Rostov

A monument to the 62 victims of last March’s Flydubai plane crash in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was unveiled near entrance to the local airport on the anniversary of the tragedy on March 19.

"It is a year now past that fearful tragedy at the Rostov airport; we realize the scale of the accident and share the sorrow," Russia’s Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said at the ceremony. "This is common pain for all."

"This monument symbolizes souls of the victims," the minister said. "Eternal memory for all."

The monument, designed by Rostov sculptor Anatoly Sknarin, consists of three granite columns and a vertical stone slab bearing the names of the victims. A sculpture of a bird is installed near the slab as a symbol that unites earth and air.

