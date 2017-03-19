Russia Beyond The Headlines

Monument to victims of Flydubai plane crash unveiled in Russia's Rostov

March 19, 2017
A monument was unveiled near entrance to the local airport

A monument to the 62 victims of last March’s Flydubai plane crash in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was unveiled near entrance to the local airport on the anniversary of the tragedy on March 19.

"It is a year now past that fearful tragedy at the Rostov airport; we realize the scale of the accident and share the sorrow," Russia’s Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said at the ceremony. "This is common pain for all."

"This monument symbolizes souls of the victims," the minister said. "Eternal memory for all."

The monument, designed by Rostov sculptor Anatoly Sknarin, consists of three granite columns and a vertical stone slab bearing the names of the victims. A sculpture of a bird is installed near the slab as a symbol that unites earth and air.

A FlyDubai’s Boeing 737-800 on a regular flight from Dubai crashed at Rostov-on-Don’s airport in the early hours on March 19, 2016 during a second attempt to land in complicated weather conditions of strong side wind and rain. The plane spent more than two hours in midair before attempting to land for the second time. None on board survived. Criminal proceedings were instituted into the violation of air transport traffic and operation rules, resulting in the death of two and more persons through negligence.

