The Russian foursome Kasyanov, Alexey Zaitsev, Vasiliy Kondratenko and Alexei Pushkarev won the final stage of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup in South Korea’s Pyeongchang on March 19.

The result is 1 minute 39.96 seconds, the Swiss team was the second, and the crew from Latvia was the third.

Source: TASS