Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Palmyra airstrikes

A journalist stands at the remains of the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra. Source: Reuters

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Israel's Ambassador to Moscow, Gary Koren, on March 17 after an Israeli military strike near the Syrian city of Palmyra, RIA Novosti reported.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Syrian army’s high command said Israeli jets had breached Syrian air space on March 17 and attacked a military target near Palmyra, in what it described as an act of aggression that aided Islamic State.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Koren was asked to clarify the situation.

"We have a consistent channel of communication, we would like to make this channel more effective, to avoid misunderstandings about who is doing what," Bogdanov said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed the meeting but refused to give further details.

On its website, Russia’s Foreign Ministry wrote, “the main focus of the conversation was on the latest developments in Syria and the areas surrounding the country.”