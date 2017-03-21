IOC bans 3 Russian athletes after re-tests of 2012 Games doping samples

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled to suspend results of three more Russian track and field athletes after re-tests of their doping samples collected at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London tested positive, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) reported on March 21.

According to the statement from the ARAF, the athletes at the issue are Gulfia Khanafeyeva, Viktoria Valyukevich and Maria Bespalova. The banned substances discovered after the re-analysis of their doping samples were not specified, the statement from the ARAF added. The statement also said that the exact dates of suspensions for the athletes at the issue would be announced later, while the IOC had already obliged them to return their 2012 Olympic insignia.

The IOC Executive Board convened a special session last year on May 17 discussing efforts of stepping up the fight against the drugs cheats and furnish measures to protect clean athletes ahead of the Olympics in Rio.

As part of its anti-doping efforts, IOC ordered reanalysis of doping samples of athletes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London. Following two rounds of retesting, 98 Olympians were reported to test positive for banned substances - 60 from the 2008 Games and 38 from the 2012 Games. Among them were over 23 medalists from both Olympics.

On the whole, a total of 1,243 doping samples from the 2008 and 2012 Games were subjected for retesting. In particular, the IOC ruled after the series of doping retests to annul a total of 19 medals from Russian athletes, who took part in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympic Games. Athletes, who won medals in relays or other team competitions, were also obliged to give up their medals in case a doping sample retest of their teammates tested positive for banned substances.

Source: TASS