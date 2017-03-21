Kremlin expects Samoilova to take part in Eurovision Song Contest

Singer Yulia Samoilova represents Russia in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest scheduled for May in Kiev. Source: TASS

The Kremlin expects that Russian singer Yulia Samoilova will have a chance to participate in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest set to be held in Ukraine’s capital of Kiev in May, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

While commenting on media reports on the Kiev authorities planning to ban Samoilova from entering Ukraine, Peskov said that "Ukraine has not announced any official decisions yet."

"We are keeping an eye on this situation. It is an international contest that Ukraine is going to host," he added.

When asked if Russia could boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in case Samoilova was banned from entering Ukraine, Peskov said that "this is not for the Kremlin to decide."

"Our contestant has been chosen so we expect that she will have a chance to represent our country at this international contest," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) came up with a document saying that Russia’s Eurovision contestant could be banned from entering Ukraine. In this connection, the SBU cited Samoilova’s performance at a festival dubbed "A World of Sports and Kindness" held in Crimea on June 27, 2015. Ukraine’s authorities say that by performing in Crimea, Samoilova violated the Ukrainian government’s regulation dated June 4, 2015, which stipulates that foreign citizens should receive special permissions in order to enter Crimea.

