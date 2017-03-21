29 March — 30 March
Moscow court sentences Nord Ost attacker to 19 years in jail
March 21, 2017
Hasan Zakayev at the Moscow District Military Court. Source: Iliya Pitalev/RIA Novosti
Moscow’s District Military Court on March 21 sentenced Hasan Zakayev to 19 years in jail finding him guilty of his role in the 2002 terrorist attack on the Dubrovka theater, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.
"The court ruled to find Zakayev guilty and sentence him to 19 years in a high-security colony," Judge Mikhail Kudashkin said.
The defendant said he had known nothing about the weapons he transported and asked the court for a milder sentence.