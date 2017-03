Foreign Ministry slams Kiev’s decision to deny entry to Russian Eurovision

Singer Yulia Samoilova, Russia's Eurovision 2017 contestant, and her husband, Alexei Taran, at Sheremetyevo Airport. Source: Alexey Filippov/RIA Novosti

Kiev’s decision to ban Russia’s wheelchair-bound Eurovision contestant Yulia Samoilova from entering Ukraine is a cynical and inhuman act, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS.

"This is yet another openly cynical and inhuman act by the authorities in Kiev," he said.

Earlier on March 22 Ukrainian security service SBU spokeswoman Yelena Gitlyanskaya said Yulia Samoilova would not be allowed to visit Ukraine for three years.