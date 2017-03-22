Russia paid off the final segment of its Soviet-era debt

Debt obligations to the other republics of the former Yugoslavia were repaid in full in 2011-2016. Photo: Central Bank of Russia. Source: Panthermedia/Vostock-photo

Russia signed an agreement with Bosnia and Herzegovina on the payment of the last outstanding Soviet-era debt, said Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak, RIA Novosti reports (in Russian).

"Today, an intergovernmental agreement was signed between the Russian Federation and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the settlement of the obligations of the former USSR related to trade between the former USSR and the former Yugoslavia," Storchak said.

According to the document, Russia will pay out $125.1 million. Storchak clarified that Bosnia and Herzegovina remained the only country among the creditors of the former USSR to which debt had not yet been repaid.

Debt obligations to the other republics of the former Yugoslavia (Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia and Macedonia) were recognized by Russia in a multilateral memorandum of Sept. 17, 2003, and were repaid in full in 2011-2016, Storchak said.