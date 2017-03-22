Russia’s Eurovision contestant banned from entering Ukraine for 3 years

The Ukrainian security service (SBU) has prohibited Russia’s Eurovision-2017 contestant, Yulia Samoilova, from entering the country’s territory for three years, SBU spokeswoman Yelena Gitlyanskaya said on March 22.

"The Ukrainian security service has prohibited Yulia Samoilova from entering the territory of Ukraine for three years. The decision was made on the basis of evidence she had violated Ukrainian legislation," Gitlyanskaya said on her Facebook page.

Earlier, Aleksandr Tkachuk, the chief of staff of the SBU’s director, said the SBU was aware of the consequences of the decision to either allow Samoilova to enter the country or prohibit her from doing so.

The semifinals of the Eurovision music contest will be held in Kiev on May 9 and 11, and the final, on May 13. Representatives of 43 countries will participate. Wheelchair-bound woman vocalist Yulia Samoilova was to represent Russia. The Ukrainian security service says that by participating in a concert in Crimea in the summer of 2015 Samoilova violated a special resolution of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers requiring all foreigners are to obtain special permission from Ukraine to visit the peninsula.

Source: TASS

