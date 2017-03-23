Former member of Russia’s State Duma gunned down in Kiev

Former member of Russia’s State Duma Denis Voronenkov has been killed in a shootout in Kiev, the head of the city’s police force, Andrey Krishchenko, has said, TASS reports.

"There was a fire exchange in front of the entrance to Premier-Palace Hotel about 40 minutes ago. One man was killed and two other persons injured. The identity of the killed man has been established. He is a Russian politician, former State Duma member. Yes, I can confirm that he is Denis Voronenkov," Krishchenko said.

According to the police official, the attacker injured Voronenkov’s bodyguard, who managed to fire a return shot. The police suspect a contract killing.

Voronenkov emigrated to Ukraine in October 2016 to have abdicated his Russian citizenship. He has been a Ukrainian citizen since last December. He has been on a federal wanted list in Russia since Feb. 15, 2017 and on an international wanted list since Feb. 27, 2017. He was charged with masterminding major fraud. It is also known that Voronenkov testified to the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office in a high treason case opened against Ukraine’s former president, Viktor Yanukovych.

The killer of former Russian State Duma member has died of wounds in a Kiev hospital, Public Television has said.

Moscow believes that any claims about a "Russian connection" in the killing of Russia’s former State Duma member Denis Voronenkov in Kiev are absurd and hopes that all those responsible for the crime will be tracked down .

"Moscow expects Ukraine’s law enforcers will be able to swiftly solve the crime and find its real masterminds without politicizing and based on objective data."