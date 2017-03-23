Killer of Russian legislator dies in Kiev hospital

The killer of former Russian State Duma member Denis Voronenkov has died of wounds in a Kiev hospital, Public Television has said. Denis Voronenkov was shot and killed at the entrance to Premier-Palace Hotel in Kiev.

The chief of the city police force Andrey Krishchenko said the incident occurred at about 1 p.m. Moscow time, when Voronenkov walked out of the hotel in the company of his bodyguards. An attacker wearing a ski mask and armed with a TT handgun approached him and fired several shots. A fire exchange between the killer and Voronenkov’s bodyguard followed. Both the bodyguard and the attacker were injured and taken to hospital.

In December 2014 Voronenkov was stripped of his parliamentary immunity due to his involvement in a criminal case launched over a hostile takeover of a building in Moscow. In October 2016 Voronenkov emigrated to Ukraine. In February 2017 Russia brought official fraud charges against him and put him on an international wanted list.

Source: TASS