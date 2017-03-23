Kremlin: Rumors Trump election team had contacts with Russia not serious

Rumors saying Donald Trump’s election team coordinated actions during the 2016 presidential election in the United States with Russia has no trustworthy evidence to rely upon and cannot be perceived seriously, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked for a comment on media publications on that score.

"These latest claims have no sources to rely on. They cannot be commented on or perceived as something reliable," Peskov said.

Earlier, the television network CNN claimed that the FBI allegedly had evidence indicating that certain persons in Donald Trump’s entourage may have had contacts with Russian representatives and "coordinated the release of information" damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The CNN quoted sources as saying the FBI was in the process of studying evidence at its disposal, including "human intelligence, travel, business and phone records and accounts of in-person meetings."

FBI investigators are suspicious contacts between "Russian operatives" and Trump’s "associates", "may have taken place," the CNN’s sources said, adding that the information available was not conclusive and the investigation was ongoing.

Last year, unidentified hackers extracted e-mails from the servers of the Democratic Party’s National Committee and shared it with Wikileaks, which, in turn, made the content public. The previous U.S. administration groundlessly blamed the cyberattacks on Russia, saying that in this way Moscow tried to help the Republican Party’s candidate Donald Trump emerge the winner. Trump and senior officials of his administration have repeatedly dismissed the charges. Moscow has many times denied at the highest level all accusations of its alleged interference in the U.S. election.

Source: TASS