Marine Le Pen: Russia and France should join efforts in war on terror

Candidate for the 2017 presidential election Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader, arrives for a meeting with members of the State Duma, the Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, in Moscow, March 24, 2017. Source: Reuters

Russia and France should unite efforts in the fight against common challenges, primarily against Islamic fundamentalism, leader of France’s National Front political party and presidential hopeful, Marine Le Pen, said on March 24.

"France already bears a heavy burden in the fight against Islamic fundamentalism, and Russia is making an unquestionable contribution to clamping down on this fundamentalism," she said at a meeting of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) International Affairs Committee.

"I believe that to combat these challenges two our nations should unite efforts and give them a worthy rebuff," Le Pen said.

"This new world, which is emerging before our eyes now, is already facing two serious challenges - globalism and Islamic fundamentalism delivering blows to peace and security by terrorist attacks," she said.

Le Pen has also praised Russia’s military campaign in Syria. "Fundamentalism is slowly retreating, also thanks to the assistance of Russia, which dealt a heavy blow to it by its intervention in Syria," the French politician said.