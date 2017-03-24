Six National Guard’s forces killed in militants’ attack in Chechnya

Six servicemen of Russia’s National Guard were killed when repelling an attack of gunmen on a military unit in the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, a spokesman for the internal security corps told TASS.

"During the armed clash six servicemen died, there are also the wounded," the spokesman said. A source in the law enforcement agencies of the North Caucasus federal district said three servicemen were wounded during the clash. "They are in a moderately severe condition," he said.

A group of militants tried to break into a military compound of the National Guard, also known as Rosgvardiya, in the small hours of March 24 when there was heavy fog.

"During the attempt of reaching the garrison’s premises, the armed gang was spotted by the forces patrolling the area who clashed with them. Six attackers were killed," Rosgvardiya said.

"Due to the decisive steps of the personnel, the gang did not penetrate the garrison," it said. The scene of clashes has been cordoned off and bomb disposal experts and investigators of the Federal Security Service are working at the site.

