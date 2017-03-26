Russia's Foreign Ministry surprised by new U.S. sanctions

Russia’s Foreign Ministry expresses disappointment over the U.S. authorities’ decision to introduce sanctions against 8 more Russian companies, the ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

"The U.S. administration’s decision to introduce restrictions against a number of Russian organizations, including those linked to aircraft construction and training aviation specialists, raises eyebrows and arouses disappointment," she said.

On March 26, U.S. Administration imposed sanctions on eight more Russian companies accusing them of violating U.S. non-proliferation law concerning Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

"This new portion of sanctions does not pose any serious problems for us, of course, however, the Americans did not even name the reasons but just referred to their legislation prohibiting themselves to cooperate with Iran and Syria," the diplomat said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman notes that this step "is not in line with Washington’s statements on a priority of fight against terrorism, including its nest on the Syrian territory."

Among the sanctioned companies are Russia’s main weapons exporter Rosobornexport, the 150th aircraft repair plant, the Aviaexport foreign economic trade company, the Bazalt Scientific and Research Corporation, the Scientific and Production Corporation ‘Engineering Design Bureau (weapons manufacturing companies), the Ulyanovsk Higher Civil Aviation School, the Urals Civil Aviation Training Center, and the Zhukovsky - Gagarin Air Force Academy.

The current sanctions, due to remain in force for the coming two years, ban U.S. departments and agencies from buying any goods or services from blacklisted companies and from selling arms and military hardware to them. Also, the sanctioned companies can neither obtain licenses for buying goods listed in the export control.

Source: TASS